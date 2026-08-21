Jeon Won-joo Never Sold a Single Share of SK hynix Bought for 20,000 Won... 'Jackpot' 9,000% Return

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jung] Actress Jeon Won-joo's patience has paid off again. She reportedly held on to every share of SK hynix she bought in the 20,000-won range, never selling a single one, and has recorded paper gains of several thousand percent.

The KBS 1TV program "Documentary Insight: Semiconductor Money, the Trajectory of Money," which aired on the 20th, examined the semiconductor industry driving the domestic stock market amid the AI boom and the changing asset flows of individual investors.

The broadcast also highlighted Jeon Won-joo's investment case in SK hynix, as she is widely known as one of the entertainment industry's top stock investors. She is said to have bought the shares around 2011, before SK Group acquired Hynix, at about 20,000 won per share.

What was even more remarkable was what she did after buying them. Even as the stock price surged and corrected several times, Jeon said she never sold a single share and kept holding them. After more than a decade of long-term ownership, her estimated return compared with the purchase price had soared to the 7,000% to 9,000% range.

However, because Jeon did not disclose the exact purchase price or the number of shares she owns, the precise valuation and realized profit have not been confirmed. It is only an estimate based on a simple comparison between the purchase price and the recent stock price, but the fact that she has held shares bought in the 20,000-won range until now suggests she has made enormous paper gains.

Jeon's investment principle was simple. If she chose a good company, she would wait without being swayed by small ups and downs. In past broadcasts, she said, "I never sell stocks," emphasizing long-term holding over quick trading. She also advised, "You should not invest money you need urgently" and "You must understand the company first."

Jeon is said to have started investing in stocks in 1987 with about 5 million won and grown her assets to tens of billions of won. She diversified not only into stocks but also into gold and real estate, while in daily life she relied on public transportation and kept a household ledger, maintaining a strict habit of frugality. In particular, she stressed patience, saying that even when losses occur, investors should not rush to sell but should wait and watch the company's value. Her style of buying stocks and then seemingly forgetting about them has once again earned her the nickname "Jeon Won-buffett," especially as it aligns with the AI semiconductor boom.

Meanwhile, the program also introduced other cases showing how the semiconductor industry has changed the lives of individuals and local economies, including that of an investor who put his entire 270 million won fortune into SK hynix and at one point saw his net assets rise to 12 billion won.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.