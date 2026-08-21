Anchor Kim Gahyun Quietly Became a Married Woman Last Year, and the Delayed Wedding News Came as a Surprise

It was reported belatedly that Kim Gahyun, an announcer at Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), got married last year.

SBS confirmed Kim Gahyun's marital status, saying, "It is true that announcer Kim Gahyun got married."

Earlier on the 20th, a media outlet reported that Kim Gahyun married a non-celebrity man last year. Because her husband is not a public figure, no separate announcement was made at the time of the wedding, and only close acquaintances and some SBS colleagues were said to have known about it.

After her marriage, Kim Gahyun continued her broadcasting career without revealing details of her private life. As a result, the news of her wedding only became known about a year later. Unlike other internal announcements about family events or milestones, her marriage was reportedly not shared separately within the company.

Meanwhile, Kim Gahyun, born in 1997, graduated from Hanyang University's Department of Educational Technology, worked as an announcer at KBS N, and joined SBS in 2021. She later hosted programs such as "SBS Live Today" and "Sports Tonight," and currently appears on "SBS Eight O'Clock News."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.