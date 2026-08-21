"G-Dragon, Don't Hand Out Likes So Freely"...Even His Dating Rumors With Jennie Resurface

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] G-Dragon of Big Bang once again showed just how powerful his social media influence is, as a single like was enough to bring back even old dating rumors. Tablo also commented on it, drawing attention.

On the 20th, Epik High's official YouTube channel, EPIKASE, released a video titled "Family Gathering ft. Big Bang."

The video featured G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung from Big Bang meeting with Epik High's Tablo, DJ Tukutz, and Mithra Jin in a 3-on-3 gathering.

As Big Bang made good on its earlier promise to appear on EPIKASE to mark its 20th debut anniversary comeback, the two teams shared a lighthearted reunion.

Even before the main conversation began that day, G-Dragon's likes became a hot topic.

Referring to G-Dragon's habit of liking videos related to himself, DJ Tukutz said, "When you hit like, it becomes a news story."

He meant that even G-Dragon's smallest social media activity draws enough attention to make headlines.

Tablo also chimed in, saying, "Don't hand out likes so freely. They're worth more than you think," which drew laughter.

Epik High went a step further. To get G-Dragon's like, they joked that they should make every future YouTube thumbnail about Big Bang, acknowledging his extraordinary ability to generate buzz.

In fact, G-Dragon's likes have repeatedly drawn intense attention over the years.

In particular, traces he left on posts involving people linked to past dating rumors went beyond simple social media activity and even became news.

In January, G-Dragon drew attention after it was revealed that he had liked, and then unliked, a video of Jennie's Golden Disc Awards performance. Since the two were once caught up in dating rumors, even a single like sparked multiple interpretations.

Last July, attention rose again when it became known that G-Dragon had liked a post related to Japanese model and actress Kiko Mizuhara, with whom he had been linked several times in the past.

G-Dragon and Kiko Mizuhara were once at the center of dating rumors, but neither has ever officially confirmed a relationship.

Still, G-Dragon has previously explained that his likes do not carry any special meaning.

When he appeared on Daesung's YouTube channel ZIP DAESUNG in February, G-Dragon said that he does not follow any strict rule when liking posts on social media. He explained that he usually scrolls quickly through posts when he has time and taps like, adding that he sometimes makes mistakes.

Even so, a single like from G-Dragon can still draw enough attention to revive old dating rumors, making DJ Tukutz's remark that "when you hit like, it becomes a news story" and Tablo's joke about not handing out likes so freely feel especially fitting.

Meanwhile, Big Bang released its new song "BiiiG" on the 19th, marking the group's 20th debut anniversary and its first new track in more than four years. The group will then meet fans with a world tour at Goyang Stadium for three days starting on the 21st.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.