Choi Hwa-jung Pays 472,000 Won for a Bowl of Cold Noodles... The Dignity of a 11 Billion Won Home

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Choi Hwa-jung showed off her generous appetite by spending a whopping 472,000 won on a single meal of Pyongyang naengmyeon.

On the 20th, Choi Hwa-jung visited a famous Pyongyang naengmyeon restaurant through her YouTube channel, "Hello, This is Choi Hwa-jung."

That day, Choi said, "On such a hot summer day, shouldn't we have naengmyeon at least once?" as she introduced the restaurant.

The production team then asked, "Didn't you eat it last week?" Choi candidly admitted, "That's right. I had it not long ago with Song Eun-i. As expected, the naengmyeon here is delicious," drawing laughter.

Arriving at the restaurant, which was crowded with customers from 11 a.m., Choi walked in at ease, saying, "We made a reservation well in advance."

About the restaurant's Pyongyang naengmyeon, Choi praised it highly, saying, "Among Pyongyang naengmyeon dishes, the broth here is especially rich. That's why it's great for beginners, and people keep coming back because they can't forget this broth."

She added with her trademark honesty, "These days, people say Pyongyang naengmyeon is great, but there are places that really make you wonder, 'Is this just water left over from washing your face?'"

Choi ordered not only naengmyeon but also premium beef worth 70,000 won per serving. She introduced the place as a well-known restaurant among celebrities, saying, "Actress Youn Yuh-jung also likes this place."

About the restaurant, which is said to have opened in 1946, Choi explained, "As far as I know, this is the oldest Pyongyang naengmyeon restaurant. It is old, but it still feels clean and well maintained."

The beef they ordered that day melted in the mouth and won over the production team's taste buds as well. Choi and the crew enjoyed the meal together and savored a delicious lunch.

After the meal, Choi's generous side came through. She picked up the bill and said, "I'll treat you, unnie," and the total cost of the meal for Choi and the production team came to 472,000 won.

After paying without hesitation, Choi smiled brightly and said, "It was so delicious."

Meanwhile, Choi is reported to be living in a 231-square-meter home worth about 11 billion won.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.