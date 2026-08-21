Hong Hyun-hee Reveals Her 60 kg to 49 kg 'Secret' — "Oil and Salt Help Prevent False Hunger"

[Sportschosun reporter Park Ah-ram] Comedian Hong Hyun-hee, who lost 11 kg, has revealed her own weight-management secret.

On the 20th, Hong Hyun-hee posted a video on her personal account and said, "I was about to binge eat for no reason because of false hunger, even though I wasn't really hungry. There are all kinds of temptations, like wanting to have a beer after working hard today, but when I feel a slight hunger, there is a way to calm the urge to binge eat. Eat oil."

She added, "You can also eat salt and oil, or eggs and oil," sharing her own method for preventing a surge in appetite.

Earlier, Hong Hyun-hee drew attention after revealing that she had reduced her weight from 60 kg to 49 kg. She is said to have lost the weight through diet and exercise, without any separate procedures or medication.

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee married interior designer Jey-ssun, who is four years younger than her, in 2018, and they have a son. The family also appeared on KBS 2TV's "The Return of Superman," where they shared glimpses of their daily life.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.