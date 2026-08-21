Kim Yo-han Wasn't Just Having a 'TV Romance'... He Tells Oh Yeon-hee, "Let's Date Officially" (Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kim Yo-han will make a surprise confession to Oh Yeon-hee, whom he has been seeing, saying, "I want to get to know you while dating you officially."

In the episode of Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' airing at 9 p.m. on the 21st, Kim Yo-han, who had been continuing his pink-hued meetings with Oh Yeon-hee, finally begins his 'confession operation,' saying, "I'm going to try to gather my courage for Yeon-hee."

Before his date with Oh Yeon-hee that day, Kim Yo-han says in an interview, "I'm a little embarrassed, but I plan to tell her that I want us to date officially."

Lee Seung Chul, Tak Jae-hoon, and Song Hae Na cheer, saying, "Really? That's great!" Meanwhile, Kim Sung-soo, who arranged Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee's surprise blind date and is also another 'student,' is left speechless by the lightning-fast romance.

Kim Sung-soo praises Kim Yo-han's courage, saying, "Talking about dating officially is a very big deal," and gives him a thumbs-up.

He then jokes, "If I ever get a piece of clothing, I'll have to get it tailored at Kim Sang-hyuk's shop," drawing laughter from everyone on set.

Kim Yo-han, who said, "My feelings for Oh Yeon-hee have grown stronger through our recent dates, so I decided to confess," warms up the mood by visiting a cat cafe with her, matching her tastes as the 'cat butler' for the day.

The pink atmosphere does not last long. Oh Yeon-hee gets absorbed in playing with the cats and leaves Kim Yo-han behind, following only the cats around.

Seeing this, special guest Kim Jung-eun worries, saying, "I think they chose the wrong place. Yeon-hee isn't even looking at Kim Yo-han."

After leaving the cat cafe, the two head to a stylish restaurant with a view of the Han River. In the romantic setting, Kim Yo-han finally confesses, "I want to date you officially and get to know you." Oh Yeon-hee blushes and fans herself, saying, "I really didn't expect this." All eyes are now on whether she will accept his confession and become a real-life couple.

Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee's romantic date and heart-fluttering confession can be seen on Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,' airing at 9 p.m. on the 21st.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.