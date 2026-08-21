Choi Byung-mo, Known for Playing Villains, Confesses, "The Villain Role Has Been Wearing Down My Body and Mind... I've Been in Treatment for Over a Year"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actor Choi Byung-mo, who has left a strong impression with his chilling villain roles in numerous productions, said he has been physically and mentally exhausted by repeatedly drawing out the emotions of such characters. After his post about undergoing treatment for more than a year drew over 3,000 likes and messages of support, Choi said he was deeply moved and vowed to keep going.

On the 20th, Choi wrote on his social networking service account, "The villain role is becoming physically too much for me now," and opened up about the difficulties of having played antagonistic characters for so long.

He said, "It seems the villain roles I've played for so long have been wearing down my body and mind. I keep digging up anger that isn't there, and no matter how much I recharge, I can't last more than a few hours." He explained that repeatedly bringing up his own deepest emotions to portray rage and hatred on screen had left significant aftereffects.

He also revealed health issues. Choi said, "I've been receiving treatment for autonomic nervous system disorder for over a year and holding on, but I need to find a fundamental solution," adding, "These days, I'm also getting tired from trying to study my mind and recover my stamina."

Although he has delivered flawless villain performances on stage and on screen, it appears he has not been able to easily let go of the tension and emotions that remained in his body even after the cameras stopped rolling.

As Choi's confession spread, fans responded with words of comfort. One internet user said, "Even after the acting ends, your body probably couldn't easily let go of that tension," and hoped he would find time to calmly reflect on himself. Other fans sent support, saying, "You play the role so well that villains keep coming your way," "I hope we can see you in kind and warm characters more often from now on," and "Please take care of your health first." One commenter who introduced themselves as a medical professional also said he appeared to need enough rest and professional treatment.

After more than 3,000 people offered empathy and encouragement, Choi posted again to express his gratitude. He said, "Today, so many people have comforted and encouraged me that I feel renewed once again," adding, "Acting seems like a profession that stays very close to anxiety. I am still searching for and learning how to coexist with it." He also shared that he is currently filming new projects this year. Choi concluded by saying, "I will think more carefully so I can show good acting while staying healthy. I am deeply grateful for your support," and added, "I'm getting emotional."

Meanwhile, Choi has made his presence known through performances that move between good and evil in the films "Seoul Spring" and "Kill Boksoon," as well as the dramas "Not Found," "Flower of Evil," "Stranger," "Another Miss Oh," and "The Queen Who Crowns."

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.