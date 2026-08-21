'Kang Ye-won, Who Has Had Seven Eye Surgeries, Faces the Same Problem Every Time She Enters a Country Abroad... Ends Up Reissuing Her Passport

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actress Kang Ye-won shared a funny incident in which she was unable to pass automated immigration screening in Japan and, later, in China because her face had changed from the past.

A recent video on her YouTube channel showed Kang Ye-won traveling to Hangzhou, China, for a business trip. Having recently expanded her activities as an entrepreneur, Kang visited China for the first time in 16 years after being invited by a Chinese influencer company.

However, an unexpected problem arose during immigration. The photo in her passport no longer matched her current appearance, so facial recognition failed at the automated entry gate.

Kang said, "When you enter a country, there is usually an automated immigration check. But my passport has an old photo, so the system could not recognize me automatically," describing how flustered she was.

She added, "This is ridiculous. I think I need to get a new passport and take a new photo," before joking, "It must think my old face and my current face are different. It is my fault, so who can I blame?"

Kang also showed the passport photo in question directly to the camera.

Looking at her past appearance, she asked, "Am I really that different?" She then admitted, "I am a little different. Maybe the eyes?" and gave an awkward smile.

What drew even more attention was that this was not the first time such a thing had happened in China.

Kang said, "The same thing did not work when I went to Japan last time," and added, "It also failed in China this time, so I was really embarrassed." After back-to-back failures at automated immigration in Japan and China, she went straight to the district office after returning home to apply for a passport reissue.

This incident attracted even more interest because it came alongside Kang's previously candid disclosures about her cosmetic surgery history.

Through several broadcasts and her own YouTube channel, Kang has said that she underwent a total of seven eye surgeries, including revision surgery for the inner corners of her eyes. Her changed appearance after the procedures also became a topic of discussion.

In the end, even she admitted that her "old face and current face are different," and the unexpected result was repeated facial-recognition failures at overseas automated immigration gates because of the old photo in her passport.

Meanwhile, Kang is not only active as an actress but has also recently launched a cosmetics brand and is working as an entrepreneur.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.