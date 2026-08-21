"She Covered Up Her Pretty Face" Despite Criticism... Hwang Jung-eum Takes on the 'Outdated Look' Controversy Head-On in One Shot

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor Hwang Jung-eum drew attention by sharing additional photos from the filming set after mixed reactions emerged over her idol-style makeup.

On the 21st, Hwang Jung-eum posted a photo on social media with Ayumi, a member of Sugar.

The two visited Itaewon for a YouTube shoot and posed for commemorative photos. Having tried an idol-style look for the first time in more than 20 years, they caught the eye with their unchanged beauty.

In particular, Hwang Jung-eum showed a very different look from her usual image by pairing a deeper tan with sexy styling and clothing. Her slimmer figure also drew attention.

Earlier, on the 19th, Hwang Jung-eum revealed on her YouTube channel that she had received idol makeup and styling as part of a break from parenting.

Before the makeup session that day, Hwang Jung-eum directly requested the style she wanted, saying, "Make me look like an idol. Make me look like BLACKPINK's Jennie." In response, the makeup artist suggested a "pink beam" look that highlighted a pink glow, in line with the latest idol makeup trend.

After the makeup was completed and she checked the mirror, Hwang Jung-eum responded with satisfaction, saying, "It's pretty."

However, some netizens who saw the video expressed disappointment with the makeup style. Comments included, "The makeup looks too outdated," "It looks like 1990s makeup, not idol makeup," and "It covered up her pretty face."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.