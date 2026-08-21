Jo Bo-ah's younger sister spotted on Kim Tae-ho's dating show... Beautiful LG employee becomes the 'top pick' woman

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] The younger sister of actor Jo Bo-ah has drawn attention after appearing on producer Kim Tae-ho's dating reality show.

On the 21st, Jo Bo-ah posted a photo on her SNS story and wrote, "What are you doing there...?" She also added a crying-laughing emoji, playfully expressing her reaction to seeing her sister on television.

The photo Jo Bo-ah shared was a screenshot from TEO's YouTube variety show "Seeking a Private Romance." It showed Jo Yu-gyeong appearing on the program, and Jo Bo-ah directly captured the screen and tagged her sister's account to show her interest.

In episode 2 of "Seeking a Private Romance," which was released on the 20th, a meeting took place between a male contestant who works at Naver and a female contestant who works at LG Group. During the episode, Jo Yu-gyeong appeared as an employee on LG's marketing team and caught viewers' attention.

Jo Yu-gyeong drew the panel's attention with her elegant and innocent appearance, and she also spoke candidly about her dating style. "Once I start dating, everything stops. I keep going straight until the other person says, 'I don't like you.' I'd rather go for it than be left with regret," she said, revealing her bold approach to romance.

She also became the day's "top pick" woman after all three male contestants chose her in the first impression selection.

Surprised by her sister's unexpected appearance on the show, Jo Bo-ah shared a screenshot of the broadcast herself and showed a cheerful, down-to-earth sibling reaction.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.