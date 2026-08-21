Who Created NewJeans? Min Hee-jin and Source Music Clash Deepens... 500 Million Won Trial Enters 7th Hearing Today (21st)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] The legal battle between former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin and Source Music over how NewJeans came to be is heating up again. The two sides are continuing a 500 million won damages suit over issues including who discovered and raised the NewJeans members, as well as claims that HYBE failed to keep its promise to debut the first girl group and that trainees were neglected.

The 12th Civil Division of the Seoul Western District Court will hold the seventh hearing in Source Music's damages suit against Min Hee-jin on the afternoon of the 21st.

The lawsuit began with remarks Min Hee-jin made about Source Music and NewJeans' debut process during her conflict with HYBE. In July 2024, Source Music filed a 500 million won damages suit, saying Min's claims were untrue.

Source Music takes issue with three main points. It says Min claimed she personally cast the NewJeans members, alleged that a promise to debut NewJeans as HYBE's first girl group was broken, and suggested that Source Music neglected the members.

Source Music argues that those remarks damaged the company's reputation and also harmed its girl group, Le Sserafim. Min's side, however, says the comments were not false and were based on her direct experience with NewJeans' planning and debut process, as well as the internal situation at the time.

Another point of contention in the trial is a KakaoTalk conversation. In an earlier hearing, the two sides clashed over whether the full chat log could be submitted to verify the context, after the submitted messages appeared to be only excerpts.

Source Music argued that a few messages alone could distort the meaning of the conversation and said the full exchange between a NewJeans member's mother and Min Hee-jin should be reviewed. Min's side countered that it would be difficult to submit additional materials because the phone she had been using was lost.

Source Music also requested that So Sung-jin testify as a witness. The court, however, decided to review the matter by receiving a written statement instead of questioning him in person. What position So Sung-jin takes on the casting of NewJeans members and the transfer of trainees is expected to be a major variable in future hearings.

The case began its first hearing in January last year and once appeared to be nearing a conclusion, but the court reopened proceedings before sentencing, prolonging the legal dispute. With the trial resuming after the June hearing, attention is focused on how the two sides' conflicting accounts of NewJeans' debut process will be reconciled.

Meanwhile, Min Hee-jin, who currently serves as CEO of OOAK Records, is also involved in several other legal disputes, including lawsuits related to HYBE's shareholder agreement and put option.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.