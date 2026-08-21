Min Jin-woong, who quit Dankook University’s law school and entered K-Arts, becomes a professor in Chungwoon University’s Department of Theater and Film (Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Min Jin-woong reveals his passion for acting on 'Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4.'

In MBN and Channel S's 'Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,' which airs at 9:10 p.m. on the 21st, Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) head to Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, for a special episode titled 'We'll Eat as Much as We Can, We'll Order It All,' as they visit a popular restaurant serving premium Hanwoo beef with their 'meal buddies' Ha Seok-jin and Min Jin-woong.

The four men enjoy a full-on food trip as they grill and eat premium Hanwoo beef. During the meal, Jun Hyun-moo explains the benefits of chives, one of the side dishes, and adds, "They are especially good for men's stamina. They are also called pa-byeok-cho, wol-dam-cho, and pa-ok-cho." Ha Seok-jin correctly guesses the meaning of all three names and follows up with a bold explanation, saying, "Because they're good for men..." He then makes everyone burst out laughing by adding, "I'll have a bite. I think I need it too."

In the cheerful atmosphere, Min Jin-woong is asked about his debut work and says, "I made my debut in the film 'Fashion King.' At the time, they were trying to cast one of my classmates, but I ended up being cast too." He then recalls his turbulent acting journey, saying, "I completely changed my dream to acting, quit Dankook University’s law school, and re-enrolled at K-Arts." Min Jin-woong is currently a professor in Chungwoon University’s Department of Theater and Film, and upon hearing this, Kwaktube asks, "Can I sit in on a class sometime?" Jun Hyun-moo explains on his behalf, "Kwaktube recently landed an official role in a production," and adds, "If he wants to become an actor, he needs to audition for many projects." Min Jin-woong immediately shares a flood of audition tips, backing Kwaktube's acting challenge.

Meanwhile, Jun Hyun-moo suddenly asks Ha Seok-jin, "What's your secret to immersing yourself in romance acting?" Ha Seok-jin offers his firm opinion, saying, "On set, you really have to like your co-star." Jun Hyun-moo then seizes the moment and teases him, saying, "Ah, so your ideal type is still the first woman you see?" His playful ribbing, possible only among close friends, sends the set into chaos.

The Yangju Hanwoo food trip, which features stories from Ha Seok-jin and Min Jin-woong's acting careers as well as the four men's unfiltered close-friend banter, will be revealed on 'Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4' at 9:10 p.m. on the 21st.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.