Lee Jae-ryong to Face Trial After Hit-and-Run, Then Drinking Again... Drunk Driving Hit-and-Run Scandal Heads to Court

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] The first hearing for actor Lee Jae-ryong, 62, who is accused of leaving the scene after causing a traffic accident in Gangnam District, Seoul, will be held in October.

According to the legal community on the 21st, Judge Lee Jae-wook of the Seoul Central District Court's Criminal Division 10, sitting alone, scheduled Lee's first trial for 10:20 a.m. on October 16. Lee faces charges under the Road Traffic Act for failing to take action after an accident and obstructing a breathalyzer test. Unlike a preparatory hearing, a trial date requires the defendant to appear in court.

Lee is accused of driving near Cheongdam Station on Seoul Subway Line 7 in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, around 11 p.m. on March 6, crashing into a median barrier, and then leaving the scene. The Prosecution Service indicted him without detention on the 5th.

Immediately after the accident, Lee reportedly attended another drinking gathering and was apprehended by police at a friend's home about three hours later.

The National Police Agency believed Lee had tried to erase evidence of drunk driving by drinking more alcohol after the crash, a so-called "drinking-up" tactic, and forwarded the case on additional drunk driving charges. However, the Prosecution Service dropped the drunk driving charge during the indictment process.

The Prosecution Service used the Widmark Formula to estimate Lee's blood alcohol concentration at the time of the accident, but concluded that it was difficult to clearly prove his level had exceeded 0.03%, the threshold for license suspension. As a result, he was not indicted on the drunk driving charge.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.