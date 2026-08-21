Lee Hae-in Says Her Debut Fell Through After 10 Years as a Trainee, So She Worked Part-Time at a Cafe and as a Fitting Model (Happy Together)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Lee Hae-in, the former creative director of the group Kiss of Life (KIOF), will share an anecdote about how her debut plans fell through after 10 years as a trainee.

KBS variety show Happy Together – I’m Glad I’m Not Alone, produced by Park Min-jung and directed by Kwon Jae-oh, with writing by Lee Min-jung, is a storytelling music audition that follows Yoo Jae-suk, who reads people, Jang Hang-jun, who captures stories, and Yoon Jong-shin, who listens to music, as they tune in to the narratives and harmony of various life teammates. In episode 6, airing today (the 21st), special MC Kwon Yu-ri and Sung Si-kyung, who are in charge of the main competition groups C and D, will meet their life teammates alongside the trio known as the “horn-rimmed glasses trio” Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, and Yoon Jong-shin.

Among them, Natty of the girl group Kiss of Life (KIOF) and former creative director Lee Hae-in will appear on Happy Together as the team “Intti Band,” drawing attention. Lee Hae-in previously became a hot topic after shifting into idol directing when her own debut fell through. She says, "After 10 years as a trainee and several failed debut attempts, I worked many jobs, from fitting model to cafe part-timer," opening up about the difficult years she spent struggling to make a living. Natty adds, "When my debut fell through, I thought, 'Maybe being an idol just isn't my path,' but my sister became my creative director and helped me shine," showing the bond between the two and moving everyone.

On this day, Natty and Lee Hae-in will reportedly present their first duet stage on Happy Together with TWICE's "Feel Special." As Natty explained her song choice by saying, "I felt like the lyrics contained our story," anticipation is rising for the harmony that will capture a special story between the two beyond friendship. In addition, today's (the 21st) broadcast will feature a star-studded lineup of contestants, including Natty and Lee Hae-in of Intti Band, from teams that are the top choice for local event bookings to a trio said to have sung at 5,000 wedding ceremonies.

Viewers can find out what kind of special harmony will unfold among these life teammates, from Natty and Lee Hae-in's first duet stage to the team that has sung at 5,000 wedding ceremonies, in today's (the 21st) full broadcast of Happy Together.

KBS2 variety show Happy Together – I’m Glad I’m Not Alone airs every Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.