Jun Hyun-moo Says He Was Confronted by a Thief During His Trip to India... "Someone Broke Into My Room and Went Through My Wallet"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo will share an experience in which he came face to face with a thief at his accommodation during a trip to India.

In MBN and SBS Plus's "The Psychopath I Met," which airs at 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, the 23rd, shocking true stories from travel destinations will be revealed under the theme "Psychopaths Who Turned Your Trip Into a Nightmare." On the show, Professor Kim Tae-kyung, a clinical forensic psychologist, will appear to analyze the minds of offenders and victims and examine the motives behind the psychopaths' crimes.

That day, while talking about a frightening moment he experienced while traveling, Jun Hyun-moo recalls a real encounter with a thief during a past trip to India. He said he had stayed at a cheap guesthouse at the time and recalled, "The door wouldn't lock. I was showering when I suddenly had a bad feeling, so I opened the door wide, and someone had come in and was rummaging through my wallet," surprising everyone.

Jun Hyun-moo then adds that the thief was the one who was shocked after seeing him, which only deepens the curiosity. As he remembers the incident, he remarks meaningfully, "The thief was very surprised," and Heo Young-ji shudders after hearing the full story, saying, "Oh, I hate that," drawing laughter on set. Viewers are now wondering what Jun Hyun-moo's unexpected move was that startled even a thief who had sneaked into someone else's room in the middle of the night.

Not only that, but as more true crime stories from travel destinations are revealed, Cho Kyu-hyun looks back on his 20s. He confesses, "I also spent time and had drinks with strangers while traveling, but I think I was just lucky," adding, "If that person had bad intentions, I might not even be here now." His words send chills through the studio. Attention is now focused on the shocking reality of the psychopaths who turned what should have been a free and romantic trip into a nightmare in an instant.

Meanwhile, "The Psychopath I Met" has drawn strong attention from viewers in the Republic of Korea, ranking No. 1 in Netflix's Korea Today Top 10 variety category. It has also expanded into the global market, with a recent broadcast in Japan confirmed through the OTT platform ABEMA. The show's immersive storytelling based on true events, the realistic reactions of Jun Hyun-moo, Cho Kyu-hyun, Nucksal, and Heo Young-ji, and the in-depth analysis from crime experts have highlighted the program's distinctive content competitiveness, which has also attracted interest overseas. As the show reaches Japanese viewers as well, attention is turning to its global expansion.

Meanwhile, MBN and SBS Plus's "The Psychopath I Met" will air at 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, the 23rd. [Photo provided by MBN and SBS Plus]

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.