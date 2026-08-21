Son Seung-won, with Five Drunk-Driving Offenses, Gives Up Appeal and Has 2-Year Prison Sentence Finalized

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Son Seung-won has had his two-year prison sentence, handed down for his fifth drunk-driving offense, finalized as is.

According to Star News on the 21st, Son Seung-won and prosecutors did not file appeals with the Supreme Court by the deadline.

Son had previously submitted a waiver of his right to appeal to the court on the 18th. As a result, the two-year prison term handed down in the appeals trial became final.

Earlier, Criminal Appeals Division 1 of the Seoul Western District Court, presided over by Judge Ban Jung-woo, overturned the first-trial ruling that had sentenced Son Seung-won to one year in prison and instead sentenced him to two years at an appeals hearing on the 13th. He had been indicted on charges including violating the Road Traffic Act for drunk driving.

Prosecutors had sought four years in prison in both the first and appeals trials, saying Son had repeatedly committed the same offense in the past and was likely to reoffend.

The appeals court took into account that Son had belatedly expressed remorse, but it viewed the danger of the offense and the severity of his conduct as serious.

At the time, Son was caught by police after driving while heavily intoxicated, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.165%. That was far above the 0.08% threshold for license revocation at the time.

The court pointed out that Son drove in the wrong direction on Gangbyeonbuk-ro for about two minutes while drunk. It also found other unfavorable factors, including evidence that he asked his girlfriend to remove the SD card from the vehicle's black box after his arrest, and that he made statements inconsistent with the facts regarding a designated driver.

In particular, the court emphasized that he committed drunk driving again despite having already been punished three times for the same offense. It ultimately accepted the prosecution's appeal and imposed a heavier sentence of two years in prison.

This case is known as Son Seung-won's fifth drunk-driving offense.

In 2018, Son was indicted for driving after drinking in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, crashing into another vehicle and fleeing the scene. He already had three prior drunk-driving offenses at the time, and he was sentenced to one year and six months in prison for that case.

The case drew major controversy because it was known as the first time the so-called Yoon Chang-ho Act was applied to a celebrity.

However, he was later caught drunk driving again and was ultimately sentenced to two years in prison in this case. After giving up his right to appeal, the sentence was finalized.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.