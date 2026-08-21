Yoo Jae-suk Keeps a Close Eye on His Favorite Younger Brothers, from TV to Social Networking Service.. Joo Woo-jae Says, "I Stopped Going Live Because of Him" (Hangout with Yoo)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] On 'Hangout with Yoo,' Yoo Jae-suk reveals his unusual standards for monitoring the broadcasts of his favorite younger brothers.

The MBC variety show 'Hangout with Yoo,' which airs on the 22nd, will feature a 'Hangout with Yoo Diary' episode with Kim Kwang-kyu. It will also show Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, Joo Woo-jae, and Kwak Bum from the Hangout with Yoo village youth association.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk teases Heo Kyung-hwan by giving him variety-show advice and reenacting a recent scene he had monitored, one that Heo would rather keep hidden. Heo says, "Why did you have to watch that? Why do you only watch the parts that embarrass me?" and looks mortified.

Haha also testifies, saying, "This hyung only looked up my home shopping segments." Joo Woo-jae then explains why he stopped his social networking service live broadcasts because of Yoo Jae-suk. He says, "His words carry weight," and shares an episode in which Yoo Jae-suk said the live stream was not fun, causing viewers to react strongly.

In response to the members' complaints, Yoo Jae-suk reveals the truth behind the rumor that he has 12 monitors at home. He says, "You may think I watch everything on TV, but I just flip through channels and watch if someone I know appears. I only pick the things people would think, 'He probably won't watch this.' I don't watch what's hot or trendy. I have indie sensibilities," revealing his unusual taste.

What exactly was the embarrassing scene from Heo Kyung-hwan that Yoo Jae-suk monitored? MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo,' which shows Yoo Jae-suk's attention and affection for the members, airs on Saturday, August 22, at 6:30 p.m.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.