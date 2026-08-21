'I Live Alone' Kwon Yuri: "My Jeju life wasn't just for show... I've been living here for 3 years. 'I even have my regular spots.'"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Girls' Generation's Yuri visits a Jeju sauna she has been a regular at for three years and engages in delightful banter with the owner.

On today's (21st) broadcast of MBC's "I Live Alone" (directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon, and Kim Gyu-ri), how Girls' Generation's Yuri spends her summer in Jeju will be revealed.

After finishing "sunrise yoga" with her best friend, Yuri visits a private home. Entering the house calling out "Uncle~," Yuri exchanges greetings with the grandmother who welcomes her. Yuri introduces the sauna as her "regular spot I've been coming to for three years. " The tranquil atmosphere of the sauna and the owner's hospitality bring a sense of comfort.

After plopping down on the floor to catch up with the owner, Yuri changes into her sauna clothes and heads to the sauna. At this point, the owner emphasizes a strict(?) '2-hour rule,' saying, "It takes at least two hours for it to be effective," much like affectionate nagging a granddaughter.

The released photos capture Yuri sprawled out on the sauna floor, eliciting laughter. Soon after, as sweat beads begin to form, Yuri stealthily looks for an opportunity to escape the sauna while observing the owner's movements. Subsequently, a scene is captured of Yuri sprawled out next to the owner in a 'big (大)' pose, raising curiosity about exactly what happened.

Meanwhile, Yuri's flustered reaction to the owner's sudden 'Hanja quiz' is also revealed. Yuri is expected to provide great laughter with her unexpected banter with the owner, such as her attempting to quickly change the subject to escape the situation.

You can check out the chemistry between Yuri and the owner of her regular sauna on MBC's "I Live Alone," airing tonight (the 21st) at 11:10 PM.

Yuri's life in Jeju, previously revealed through the preview for "I Live Alone," also garnered attention even before the broadcast. Viewers' curiosity was piqued as her lifestyle of breathing in close to nature was introduced, such as visiting the beach at dawn to enjoy sunrise yoga and traversing every corner of Jeju in a vehicle she personally modified.

While the reaction has been generally positive, some have raised criticisms, recalling Lee Hyori, who previously made headlines for her life in Jeju, labeling it a case of "imitating Lee Hyori" or a "life for show. " This is because Yuri's appearance overlaps with representative examples of stars who have demonstrated a life in harmony with nature in Jeju.

However, it is known that Yuri has already been living in Jeju for over three years. Some argue that it is premature to conclude that she is consciously imitating others' lives simply because parts of her daily routine have been revealed on television. In particular, given that Yuri has lived in Jeju according to her own way for a long time, the opinion is that it is hasty to judge her entire life based solely on what has been shown on broadcast.

Above all, this broadcast is expected to naturally capture Yuri's daily life and the relationships she has maintained over the years in her actual life in Jeju, rather than merely showing a specific lifestyle. Her regular sauna, which she has visited for three years, and her relationship with the owner she met there are also expected to showcase a comfortable atmosphere stemming from a long-standing friendship, rather than fabricated scenes.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.