BIBI Speaks Out About Her Controversial WATERBOMB Performance: "I Want to Make People Who Paid Enjoy Themselves. That's My Rule" (My Genie Secretary)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer BIBI will reveal her firm personal rule about the much-talked-about WATERBOMB stage.

In the released teaser video, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu head to the hot WATERBOMB venue and closely take care of BIBI throughout her day. From BIBI's professional presence dominating the stage to the moments after the performance, the upgraded teamwork of "My Genie Secretary," which looks after its "my star" from the closest distance, is set to draw attention.

First, while BIBI heats up the venue with an energetic performance, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu head to the audience area to watch her stage in person. In particular, the two catch everyone's eye at once by wearing muscle-emphasizing fake muscle outfits, as if they have fully adapted to the WATERBOMB scene.

The audience also cannot hide their delight at the unexpected appearance of "My Genie Secretary." As spectators recognize the two and begin spraying water guns amid cheers, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu are instantly swept into the lively atmosphere of WATERBOMB. Kim Kwang-kyu, who experiences the barrage of water guns all over his body, laughed as he said, "People I don't even know were shooting water guns at me. I was shocked. When we were young, all we did was splash water with buckets," expressing fresh surprise at how summer water-play culture has changed across generations.

Kim Kwang-kyu even shows quick thinking worthy of the "bucket generation." After spotting an umbrella on the ground, he immediately picks it up and shares it with Lee Seo-jin. The two take shelter under the umbrella in the middle of the flashy WATERBOMB venue, creating an unexpectedly charming "old married couple in the rainy season" vibe and adding to the laughter.

Meanwhile, BIBI's stage continues to build toward its peak. More dedicated to the performance than anyone else, BIBI says, "I have my own philosophy about performing. 'No matter what, I want to make the people who paid to come in enjoy themselves.'" She then adds, "I prepared for this for three months, as if it were my last show," sharing the extraordinary effort and sincerity she poured into a single performance.

"My Genie Secretary," watching from the closest distance, also cannot hide its admiration. Lee Seo-jin praises her by saying, "She's truly amazing. The goddess of WATERBOMB," while Kim Kwang-kyu adds, "She's really a pro. BIBI is the real deal," offering heartfelt applause for her meticulous preparation and passion for the stage. After the dazzling performance ends, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu return to BIBI's side, carefully tending to what she needs and continuing their full-scale premium close-up care.

As the new season's first "my star," BIBI is unveiled, attention is focused on the contrast between BIBI as the "goddess of WATERBOMB" on stage and her more human side backstage, as well as on the special day that "My Genie Secretary" will share with her from the closest possible distance.

Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "My Genie Secretary" will premiere on Friday, August 28, at 11:10 p.m.

Meanwhile, BIBI recently became the center of attention through her WATERBOMB stage. The performance she presented at "Seoul Summer Beach 2026," held on July 25 at KINTEX in Ilsanseo District, Goyang City, spread online after the show and sparked controversy over its sexual suggestiveness.

At the time, BIBI knelt down while surrounded by male dancers and performed a move in which she pulled down the zipper of her jumpsuit. Scenes in which she sang while holding a microphone carried by a male dancer were also released, leading some netizens to point out that the performance seemed to evoke sexual acts.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.