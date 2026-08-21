'Cha In-pyo and Shin Ae-ra, Who Adopted Two Daughters, Share Their Parenting Beliefs: "We Never Compare Them, Home Is the Last Resort" (Shinaelife)

[Sportschosun] Actors Cha In-pyo and Shin Ae-ra emphasized a parenting approach free of discrimination.

Appearing on the interview segment "Your Life" on the YouTube channel Shinaelife on the 21st, Cha said he grew up between an older brother and a younger sibling who were both strong students, but he was never compared with them by his parents. He recalled, "My brother and younger sibling were good at studying, so why are you so bad at it? They never said that even once." Although he was compared with his brother at school, his mother would tell him at home, "You are different," and "Instead, you're good at basketball."

Shin Ae-ra also said, "Comparison is really harmful. A child ends up with nowhere to go if that happens even at home," adding, "Home should be the last resort for children."

Cha also revealed the first time he experienced a panic attack, which happened on a plane to Istanbul for a documentary shoot several years ago. While reading a script on board, he suddenly felt as if he were drowning and unable to breathe. "It felt like water was rising inside me," he said. "I was so suffocated that it felt like I had to tear my eyes out to survive. Every organ in my body seemed like it needed to escape this prison called Cha In-pyo."

Once he realized he could not get off the plane, he said, "Not even my bank balance, our house, my beloved wife, or my family could help me." He added, "I thought, this must be the feeling people have when they die. They must leave completely alone." The symptoms eased after about 30 minutes, but he later found it difficult to fly alone. He said he is slowly overcoming it now, noting that when he travels long distances with his wife, "my wife acts as my tranquilizer."

Looking at a childhood photo of himself in his mother's arms, he thought about her life after losing both parents at 15 and living on her own. While helping with farm work in place of his elderly mother, Cha said he realized, "I am my mother's guardian angel. Until the day she passes away, that is a deeply honorable role for me."

When he thought of his own guardian angel, he said, "I knew it was you in less than a second," as he looked at Shin Ae-ra. He confessed, "Because I met you, I went to places I would never have gone and met people I would never have met. Thanks to you, I was able to embrace two daughters I could not have embraced on my own, and I was able to live a very different life. I thought, Shin Ae-ra was my guardian angel."

Cha said he wants to tell his mother at her final moment, "It was truly an honor for me to take care of you like this." He added that caring for a loved one until the end is also "a very precious moment."

The conversation also touched on the play Dead Poets Society, in which he is currently appearing. Cha said a line that stayed with him in particular: "Most people live quietly in despair and go to the grave without ever speaking a single line of the song they hold in their hearts." Shin Ae-ra said that even familiar stories feel different when two people listen to each other while looking into each other's eyes. She added, "If you focus on a person and listen carefully, that is the most meaningful thing one person can do for another."

When asked whether he would marry Shin Ae-ra again if he were reborn, Cha laughed and said, "I don't even believe in being reborn." He then answered, "If I were reborn and got married again, I would want to do it with my wife. Because what would be the point of doing it with someone else?" As the interview ended, he told Shin Ae-ra, "I was so happy to see your front view after always seeing your side profile."

Their candid conversation can be seen on the YouTube channel Shinaelife in the segment "Your Life."

Meanwhile, Cha In-pyo and Shin Ae-ra married in 1995 and have one son and two daughters. They publicly adopted their two daughters in 2005 and 2008.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.