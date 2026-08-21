Yoo Ah-in Says He Will Seek the Public's Forgiveness and Understanding, and Rebuild Trust... Joins BILLIONS, Not G-Dragon's Agency

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Yoo Ah-in is looking for a new agency as he moves to resume his career in earnest.

Although rumors had previously linked him to G-Dragon's agency, his final destination was BILLIONS.

Entertainment company BILLIONS officially announced on the 21st that it had signed an exclusive contract with actor Yoo Ah-in.

BILLIONS appeared to be mindful of public concerns over Yoo Ah-in's past drug-related case and his return, and it explained in detail how the company decided to sign him.

The agency said, "We are deeply aware of the concerns surrounding Yoo Ah-in's past case and his recent return to activity," adding, "Before signing the contract, we had many sincere conversations with Yoo Ah-in over a long period of time about the responsibility and mindset needed to restart his career as an actor, as well as the direction he should move forward in."

It added, "After that careful and thorough process, we decided to support Yoo Ah-in's new beginning."

The agency also revealed what Yoo Ah-in considered most important in choosing his new home.

According to BILLIONS, Yoo Ah-in wanted a partner who would help him seek forgiveness and understanding from the public and rebuild trust, rather than simply offering better contract terms or support for a return to work.

BILLIONS emphasized, "We want to stand by him over the long and difficult process of becoming a completely new actor, not an extension of the past," adding, "Rather than rushing, we hope to work with him from a long-term perspective so that he can fulfill the responsibility he must bear himself and build entirely new trust with the public."

It continued, "We will not treat the past lightly or try to move past it too quickly," and added, "We know very well that regaining trust requires deep reflection and a sincere attitude above all else."

The agency also said, "We will seriously accept the current concerns and listen humbly to criticism from the public and the media, while remaining modest in any necessary communication," adding, "Along with reflecting on past mistakes, we will work more carefully and diligently so that Yoo Ah-in's own determination toward his work and acting can be conveyed sincerely through his future actions and time."

Interest in Yoo Ah-in's new agency grew further because earlier reports had suggested he might sign with Galaxy Corporation, G-Dragon's agency.

At the time, reports said Galaxy Corporation had offered Yoo Ah-in a signing bonus worth 5 billion won, drawing attention to his next move. However, Yoo Ah-in ultimately chose BILLIONS.

His return to acting was also decided before the agency contract. Yoo Ah-in is set to resume his acting career through director Jang Jae-hyun's upcoming film "Vampyr." With both his screen comeback and management contract now in place, his return to the entertainment industry appears to be gaining momentum.

Meanwhile, Yoo Ah-in was indicted on charges including habitual use of medical narcotics such as propofol and the illegal prescription and purchase of sleeping pills under another person's name. In September 2024, he was sentenced to one year in prison at first instance and taken into custody in court. In February 2025, he was released after receiving a suspended sentence of one year in prison, suspended for two years, on appeal.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.