Park Won-sook Says Losing Her Son Made Her Think, "Having Only One Child Was the Best Decision"

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] Actress Park Won-sook spoke candidly about her views on marriage and childbirth.

On the 21st, a video titled "What Is the Truth Behind the Rumors of Park Won-sook's Retirement from Show Business?" was uploaded to the Park Won-sook Channel.

In the video, Park Won-sook answered a variety of questions from subscribers and shared her honest thoughts on marriage. She said, "If I could go back, I think I would not get married," adding, "Because marriage is truly a pit of hardship. Living alone is hard enough, but two people have to adjust to each other and become good parents to the children they have."

She continued, "I have no confidence in that at all. I still don't have confidence," and added, "I could end up pushing a child too hard, saying I am raising them the way I want, all in the name of education. There are so many reasons."

Park Won-sook also recalled her own experience growing up as the eldest of six siblings. She said, "I am the eldest daughter in a family of six children. It was so hard that I thought I would not have many children, so I had only one."

She went on to say, "Even one child went through so many hardships," and added, "Even in that pain, I felt that having only one child was the best thing I could have done."

Looking back on how quickly she married in the past, she confessed, "I rushed into marriage without even having time to choose a good man," and "I vaguely thought I should meet a handsome man, but in reality he was not handsome, and he was not a handsome person either."

She added, "I finally understood why people say you should respect the right age for marriage when I was nearing 80."

Meanwhile, Park Won-sook has been married and divorced twice. She lost her only son from her first marriage in a traffic accident in 2003. He died at the age of 35, leaving Park Won-sook with deep sorrow.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.