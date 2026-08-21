Oksun of Season 16 breaks off engagement after five months, says she will "return to my usual self"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Oksun from "I Am Solo" Season 16 thanked fans who had supported her after revealing that her engagement had ended just five months after announcing her remarriage.

On the 21st, the day after announcing the breakup, Oksun shared a video from a program she is appearing on and gave an update on her life.

Oksun said, "I was grateful yesterday for all the warm messages so many people sent me. Life has many unexpected moments, but even then, I will always do my best at what I need to do and want to show my good side from where I stand."

She added, "Today, I will return to my usual self. I will work hard at the things I love and fill each day beautifully, one by one."

Earlier, Oksun had personally announced that her marriage had fallen through just five months after revealing her remarriage plans. She said, "In March, I shared the news of my marriage and also said that we would not hold a wedding ceremony. At the time, we had already filed our marriage registration, but when my parents learned about it, they told me that since I had already gone through a great deal of pain because of my previous experience, they hoped I would not rush this time and would think more slowly and carefully."

With her parents' concerns in mind, Oksun eventually decided to cancel the marriage registration. She explained that she still felt sorry for having worried and hurt her parents through her previous divorce, and that she respected their wishes by formally withdrawing the registration.

That did not mean the relationship ended immediately. Oksun said, "After that, we continued to spend time together as usual. But as time went on, we began to notice small differences that did not quite fit." She added, "After long reflection and many conversations, we decided to go our separate ways."

She also expressed regret over the promise she had made to fans while preparing for marriage. Oksun said, "When I shared the news of my marriage in March, I also said that instead of holding a wedding, I wanted to share the cost with the people who supported us. I remember that promise clearly. It was something I truly wanted to keep, but due to unexpected changes afterward, we were unable to carry it out as planned. If anyone had been waiting for it, I sincerely apologize."

As news of the breakup came only five months after her remarriage announcement, many fans expressed disappointment. Still, after revealing the split, Oksun thanked people for their warm support and showed her determination to focus on her daily life again.

Meanwhile, Oksun became known through the Season 16 divorcee special of SBS Plus and ENA's "I Am Solo." At the time, she said she filed her marriage registration after meeting her ex-husband three times, and that the marriage ended after about 45 days.

She later announced a fresh start in March and shared news of her remarriage. She introduced her partner as a man who had experienced widowhood and had spent a long time by the side of his ill wife.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.