"I Left It With Valet Parking, and a Fine Arrived"...Sung Anh's Mosu Faces New Valet Parking Controversy

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Mosu Seoul, the Michelin 2-Star restaurant run by chef Sung Anh, is facing another controversy, this time over valet parking, after the earlier "wine swap" dispute. The issue resurfaced after a user claimed, "I left my car with them and got a fine," and posted a photo of the notice. The restaurant is drawing renewed online attention as past disputes over a wine service error and compensation for a damaged valet-parked vehicle are brought back into focus.

On the 20th, an X user posted a visit review, saying, "I went to Mosu." After commenting on the food, the user wrote, "I feel like it lacked impact," and added, "And the fact that I got a fine after using valet parking is legendary."

The photo shared with the post showed a notice labeled "vehicle subject to a fine" and a yellow parking enforcement advisory held in the user's hand.

A commenter asked, "So do you have to pay the valet fee separately and the fine separately too?" The author did not disclose the exact circumstances of the fine, the amount, or whether the matter had been resolved with the valet company or with Mosu.

The post later spread across online communities and drew explosive attention. Users reacted with comments such as, "A valet fine is the most absurd part," "Was valet parking an illegal parking service?" "Shouldn't the restaurant or the valet company pay for this?" and "It seems harder to stay at the top than to become the best."

However, the user's claim alone does not confirm whether the fine was issued at the location where the valet staff parked the car or exactly when enforcement took place relative to the vehicle handoff. Who should bear responsibility for the fine may also vary depending on the valet contract and the circumstances at the time.

Still, the latest controversy has drawn attention because Mosu had already been embroiled in a previous valet parking dispute. In December last year, a customer handed over a vehicle to a driver from Mosu's valet service, and the car crashed into an exterior wall.

The service company initially paid 20 million won in repair costs, but after a detailed inspection, the estimate rose to about 70 million won, sparking a compensation dispute. Mosu reportedly said that liability for damages rested in principle with the valet service contractor and advised the victim to pursue legal action, drawing criticism.

In April, the restaurant was also hit by the so-called "wine swap" controversy. The dispute began after a customer claimed that a different wine from the one ordered had been served and that the issue was not properly explained. Mosu issued a formal apology, saying that the wine pairing process had not been clearly explained and that its response afterward had also been insufficient.

Sung Anh also issued a personal apology and said he would no longer assign that employee to wine sommelier duties. He promised to overhaul the service system and rebuild customer trust, but just a few months later, the new valet-related allegation brought the earlier controversies back into the spotlight.

Mosu is currently operating as a Michelin 2-Star fine-dining restaurant in Yongsan District, Seoul. Its lunch course is said to cost 320,000 won, while the dinner course is priced at 420,000 won.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.