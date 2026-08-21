Choi Si-won Stops Foreign Tourist from Smoking at Gyeongbokgung Palace, Fans Call Him a Proud Super Junior Member

Choi Si-won of Super Junior showed the poise of a leading K-pop star.

Choi Si-won recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel titled "Rainy Palace Tour: Gyeongbokgung (feat. Teacher Yang In-eok)."

In the video, Choi Si-won toured Gyeongbokgung Palace with cultural and history guide Yang In-eok. While listening to stories about the palace's history and significance, he spotted a foreign visitor who appeared to be about to smoke and asked in surprise, "Can you smoke there?" Yang In-eok replied, "No," and Choi Si-won approached the visitor and said, "Excuse me, please, please," asking him not to smoke. The visitor immediately put away the cigarette he was about to light, and Choi Si-won thanked him.

After the tour, Yang In-eok said, "It makes a much bigger impact when someone influential introduces our culture. Thank you for taking an interest in our culture. I hope you will love our cultural heritage even more."

After the video was released, netizens praised Choi Si-won for his considerate behavior. They left comments such as "a proud Super Junior member," "He did a really good job," and "An entertainer on a different level."

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.