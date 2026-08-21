Shin So-yul Debuts Bold Short Cut... Agency Head Is Flustered: "It's Too Short"

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Actress Shin So-yul showed off a fresh new charm with a dramatic short haircut.

Shin So-yul shared an update on her social networking service along with a video.

Shin So-yul said, "I cut my hair just before it turned into a triangle kimbap. It's shorter than I expected, but I like it," expressing satisfaction with her style change.

She added, "The head of my agency is grumbling for no reason, but I think he's wary and jealous because I'm better-looking than he is," creating a cheerful mood.

In the released video, Shin So-yul has boldly transformed from her previous medium-length style to a short cut that reveals her ears. The shorter hair and clean styling combine to create a more androgynous look than before.

In particular, Shin So-yul drew attention by pulling off the short hairstyle naturally and showing a different kind of charm.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.