"Apgujeong Midnight Sun" Jonathan Harker actor Kim Min-soo becomes CEO with annual sales of 4.7 billion won after retirement: "Made 400 million won in four days"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actor Kim Min-soo, who became known for playing Jonathan Harker in Phoebe's drama "Apgujeong Midnight Sun," has shared surprising news about his recent life.

After working as an actor and even taking on roles such as a character who married the female lead in a daily drama, he has now revealed that he became the head of a vendor company that has handled 1,500 group-buying deals, drawing attention after a past stint as a designated driver.

On the 21st, Kim Min-soo opened up about the ups and downs of his life through his social media account. He said, "You really never know what life will bring. I graduated from the theater department at Seoul Institute of the Arts, played a man who married the female lead in a daily drama, and five years later I was in an alley in Namyangju, clutching my phone and waiting for designated-driver calls. Another five years after that, I became the CEO of a vendor company that has handled 1,500 group-buying deals."

He calmly described how his life took a major turn, from actor to designated driver and then to businessman.

Kim Min-soo added, "When I was acting, I didn't know. When I was driving, I knew even less. So now, I treat every opportunity that comes my way as if it were my last." He was expressing his belief that, because no one can know how past events will shape the future, he wants to value the opportunities he has now.

Kim Min-soo also revealed remarkable results after turning to business. He said his annual sales last year reached 4.7 billion won. He also admitted, "There was a time when I ran a group purchase for a single kitchenware item and made 400 million won in sales over four days," which came as a surprise.

Meanwhile, Kim Min-soo appeared as Jonathan Harker in the 2015 Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation drama "Apgujeong Midnight Sun," where his character suddenly died, drawing public attention.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.