ZEROBASEONE Draws 4,000 Fans to Surprise Guerrilla Show in Japan, Proving Its Overwhelming Popularity

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] ZEROBASEONE has taken Japan by storm.

On the afternoon of the 20th, ZEROBASEONE held a guerrilla performance at Cine City Square in Shinjuku, Tokyo, to mark the release of its second Japanese EP, "Regression Love." Although the event was a special surprise with no advance notice, more than 4,000 fans gathered at the venue in less than two hours after the announcement, underscoring the group's popularity.

ZEROBASEONE opened the show with the Japanese version of "Top 5" and treated local fans to a special stage featuring Japanese original songs such as "Yurayura -Unmei no Hana-" and "Now or Never." For the title track "Existence" from "Regression Love," Fujii Leo of the well-known Japanese band Omoinotake appeared as a special guest and joined the members on piano, creating a meaningful collaboration stage.

After spending time with fans, including a challenge for the new song, ZEROBASEONE closed the show with "FIREWORK." When encore requests poured in, the group returned to the stage once more and ended the performance with "Only One Story."

With the release of "Regression Love," ZEROBASEONE also took No. 1 on Oricon's Daily Album Ranking for the chart dated the 18th and stayed at the top through the 19th. The group also carried out nationwide promotions across Japan, including putting up posters at stations in all 47 prefectures and playing the new release as background music on streets throughout the country.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.