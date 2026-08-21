"Rare Patulous Eustachian Tube Disorder That Troubled IU"... Oh Jeong-yeon Also Underwent Surgery After Enduring It for 30 Years

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Broadcaster Oh Jeong-yeon said she is recovering after undergoing surgery for a rare, hard-to-treat condition, patulous Eustachian tube, that had troubled her for nearly 30 years.

On the 20th, Oh Jeong-yeon shared an update on social media, saying, "I had the surgery successfully yesterday and was discharged the same day. I am filming a drama today." She showed that she was back on set the day after the operation.

She also expressed gratitude to those who supported her, saying, "I posted the story to share information in case there are people like me who are living without knowing it is an illness, and I am so thankful for all the unexpected messages of support."

Earlier, on the 19th, Oh Jeong-yeon revealed that she had recently learned the cause of the symptoms she had experienced for years and disclosed that she was battling patulous Eustachian tube.

She admitted, "I only learned this year that there is a medical name for the chronic symptoms I have felt since high school." She had long endured the condition as a simple inconvenience, but once she realized it was a disorder, she began looking into treatment in earnest.

Oh Jeong-yeon said, "I recently read an article saying IU also canceled her planned September concert because of this, and I felt even more sorry because I know how the discomfort appears whenever I push myself too hard with exercise or broadcasting."

She added, "For 30 years, I thought I just had to live with the discomfort. But once I learned it was a disorder, I found a specialist and finally had surgery." She described it as "a small but not simple operation."

She also cautiously encouraged others who experience similar symptoms in daily life to consider treatment.

Oh Jeong-yeon said, "If there are people who feel uncomfortable because of the same condition, I hope you will carefully consider treatment like I did." She added, "If there is improvement, I am looking forward to a better quality of life ahead."

Patulous Eustachian tube is a condition in which the Eustachian tube, which should normally remain closed, stays abnormally open. Symptoms can include autophony, where one’s own voice or breathing sounds are heard loudly inside the ear, as well as a feeling of ear fullness. It can be especially disruptive for singers and broadcasters who rely heavily on hearing.

Previously, singers including IU, Han Seung-yeon, and Kim Young-chul have also said they suffered from patulous Eustachian tube.

Meanwhile, Oh Jeong-yeon, a former announcer, left KBS in 2015 and has since worked as a freelance broadcaster. She is currently continuing her career across various fields, including drama filming.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.