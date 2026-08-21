Jennie Confirms Release of 'Fallen Angel' on the 28th... Trailer Unveils a 'Fairytale Princess'

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] BLACKPINK's Jennie is set to make her comeback on the 28th.

On the 21st, Jennie announced the release of her new digital EP, 'Fallen Angel,' on her official social media accounts.

The album will include three tracks in total: the title track 'Fallen Angel,' 'Heaven,' and 'Less than a Lover.' Jennie also poured her wish into the album that it would become a record fans can remember this summer together.

The cover art released along with the announcement shows Jennie in a white dress against a field of flowers, wearing an enigmatic expression.

The trailer video drew attention with a dreamy atmosphere reminiscent of a scene from a fairy tale, featuring a girl's narration that says, "Close your eyes like I do, and we can fly, completely free." It also revealed a snippet of the title track, along with Jennie staring into the camera with a subtle gaze, heightening curiosity about the full music video.

Jennie has also proven her presence as a global artist by being invited as a headliner to seven major global festivals, including Japan's Summer Music Festival.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.