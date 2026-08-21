Is She Really 44? Shoo Makes a Bold Transformation with Pink Hair... Shocking Youthful Update

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Ah-ram] Shoo, a former member of S.E.S., showed off a fresh new charm with a pink hairstyle.

On the 21st, Shoo shared several photos on her personal account, writing, "My first attempt at pink hair!"

In the photos, Shoo appears with long pink hair. She posed for selfies whenever she had a moment, whether in a waiting room, a car, or a parking lot, and proudly showed off her new look. She completed a stylish yet distinctive outfit by pairing a brown sleeveless top with a miniskirt.

Fans also turned their attention to Shoo, who pulled off both blonde and pink hair with ease.

She is also continuing to take care of herself consistently, beyond just changing her appearance. Shoo said, "I have several goals, but one of them is taking care of myself. I work out hard and take good care of my skin!" She added, "Even though I have a busy schedule these days, people tell me my skin condition stays stable. My goal is to keep it this way even 20 years from now."

She went on to say, "Even though so much time has passed, I think I can still work with energy on set because of my consistency." She added, "My project to age healthily continues."

Meanwhile, Shoo married basketball player Lim Hyosung in 2010, and the couple has three children.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.