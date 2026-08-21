Kim Ji-min, who is dating Kim Jun-ho, shows off her pregnancy glow in a bare-faced look and reveals her radiant skincare routine

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Comedian Kim Ji-min showed off her even more radiant beauty after becoming pregnant.

On the 21st, Kim Ji-min posted a video on her account along with the message, "Daily skincare routine!! Many people asked about my routine during live broadcasts, so I prepared a video today! I'm sharing my usual daily routine exactly as I do it."

In the video, Kim Ji-min appeared in front of the camera wearing comfortable pajamas and no makeup at all. Even without any styling, her clear skin and sharp features stood out.

Kim Ji-min first applied an ampoule carefully across her face to care for dark spots and blemishes, then added moisture with a regenerative cream. She also showed herself applying sunscreen, saying, "It's essential even if you're not going out."

After finishing her skincare, she lightly patted on cushion foundation to even out her skin tone and added a touch of blush to bring some color to her face, completing her makeup. Rather than using heavy color cosmetics, she focused on skin expression with a simple routine that highlighted her natural charm.

In particular, Kim Ji-min openly shared the care methods she normally follows by showing each step herself, from her bare face to her finished makeup look. Her steady self-care during pregnancy, along with her more relaxed and brightened mood, drew attention.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min personally announced her pregnancy in July, one year after marrying Kim Jun-ho. She said she conceived through her first IVF procedure and revealed that the baby's nickname is "Dureubi." At the time, she shared her joy, saying, "In 2025, last year, we became an eternal two, and in 2026, this year, we became the three we had dreamed of." She also said she began her first IVF treatment after relying on Kim Jun-ho, who encouraged her not to overdo it or rush, and that Dureubi came to them on the first try, drawing many congratulations. As the baby’s sex was also revealed to be a boy, the couple will continue preparing to welcome their son next February.

Kim Sohee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.