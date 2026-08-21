'Harry Potter' Actress Joins Adult Platform Over Financial Struggles... 'People Assume I Have a Lot of Money'

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] Jessie Cave, the actress who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter film series, has candidly spoken about the reasons she started working on OnlyFans and the financial difficulties she has faced.

Jessie Cave recently appeared on ITV's This Morning in the U.K. and explained why she decided to start using OnlyFans. She said, "People think I'm rich and have loads of money. But that's not true. It isn't like that for me," adding that she was not financially comfortable even after appearing in Harry Potter.

Cave played Ron Weasley’s girlfriend Lavender Brown in the final three Harry Potter films. She said that her acting roles afterward were not large, and that raising her four children made it difficult to maintain a stable livelihood.

She said, "I was embarrassed in a way because I really wanted to get a job. But you know what it's like when you have children. Childcare costs a lot."

Harry Potter still

Cave, who has four children with comedian Alfie Brown, has worked multiple jobs while continuing her acting career for 18 years. But a few years ago, she reached a point where she no longer knew how to make ends meet, and she eventually began considering OnlyFans as a new option.

Cave opened her OnlyFans account in March last year. Rather than the adult content the platform is usually known for, she has been posting content centered on hair. She said she was hesitant at first to join the platform, but began drawing users' attention by uploading videos of herself brushing and braiding her hair.

Her earnings were also larger than expected. Earlier this month, Cave revealed that she made 15,000 pounds, or about 28 million won, in a single day. In a previous interview with a British outlet, she also said that she earned more on OnlyFans in one year than she had made in a year as an actress.

Charging a monthly subscription fee of $6, she described the platform as having "really saved my family's livelihood." She originally hoped to earn a certain amount, get by for a few months, and use that time to plan her next steps. But as her activity grew beyond expectations, she said it is now also helping her continue her artistic work.

Cave said her OnlyFans activity has affected not only her finances but also her confidence. She added that it has allowed her to connect with people from around the world and said it has "definitely helped me feel more confident as a woman."

She described her content as "something artistic and interesting to look at" and said, "This is how I make a living as an artist." She is still performing one-woman shows and added that the income from OnlyFans is helping her continue her creative work.

OnlyFans is a paid platform where users upload photos and videos and earn money through subscribers. Beyond Cave, several celebrities have opened accounts and used the platform, and in South Korea, singer Jay Park also drew attention after opening an account.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.