Choi Jin-sil's daughter Choi Jun-hee says her riverside honeymoon home is nice, but "I want to tear it all out and move to Busan"

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, opened up about her concerns over the interior design of her honeymoon home.

On the 21st, Choi Jun-hee posted photos on her social media account along with the message, "How am I supposed to make this kind of wooden floor work with the interior? I just want to give up the house and move to Busan."

The photos showed the interior of what appears to be Choi Jun-hee's honeymoon home. One side of the spacious living room opens to a wide, unobstructed view of the Han River, drawing attention.

However, Choi Jun-hee expressed disappointment with the wooden floor and curtains, which shape the overall mood of the home. She added, "I want to tear out these rice-cracker-colored curtains too," sharing her honest wish to change the interior.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee married a non-celebrity man 11 years her senior in May.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.