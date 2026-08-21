Wheein Stuns With Her Sexy Side... Bold Tattoo Spanning Her Arms and Collarbone Draws Attention

[Sportschosun Park Ara] Mamamoo's Wheein showed off her distinctive fashion sense in a vintage swimsuit style.

On the 21st, Wheein shared several photos on her personal account with the caption, "Vintage swimsuit."

The photos showed Wheein spending a relaxed moment in what appeared to be an outdoor swimming pool area.

She completed a unique look by wearing a halter-neck swimsuit in vivid red, yellow, and blue tones, along with a black cap and headphones.

Sitting on a sunbed and striking a natural pose, Wheein gave off a relaxed yet hip vibe. In particular, the swimsuit made the various tattoos on both arms, the backs of her hands, her fingers, and around her collarbone and neck stand out even more clearly, drawing attention. The distinctive swimsuit design and her free-spirited tattoos came together to highlight Wheein's unique charm.

Meanwhile, Mamamoo, the group Wheein belongs to, is currently carrying out the "MAMAMOO 2026 WORLD TOUR [4WARD]" as a full four-member lineup with Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and YEPPI YEPPI. The group continues its global activities by meeting fans in Seoul, major cities across Asia, and cities around the world, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Melbourne, and Tokyo.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.