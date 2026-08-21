Lee Eunji Stuns in a Swimsuit After Losing 10 kg, Showing Off Her Tiny Waist

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Comedian Lee Eunji has revealed a noticeably slimmer figure in a swimsuit.

On the 21st, Lee Eunji shared several photos on her social networking service, along with the caption, "The sunlight is so nice. I love summer."

In the photos, Lee Eunji is enjoying a relaxed vacation against the backdrop of the blue sea.

Lee Eunji posed for the camera while sitting on a bench in a black halter-neck swimsuit. In another photo, she showed off her toned body in a striped swimsuit. Her sharper jawline and slimmer silhouette, both more defined after her successful diet, drew attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Eunji reportedly lost about 10 kg last year through running and self-care. She has since continued to share updates showing off her slim figure and healthy, vibrant appearance.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.