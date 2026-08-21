"Paralyzed" Park Wi falls at KTX-Sancheon platform: "I can't feel anything even if I fracture something. I'm so angry"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-ju] YouTuber Park Wi was involved in a fall accident at a KTX-Sancheon platform.

On the 21st, a video titled "Why I am releasing the CCTV footage" was uploaded to Park Wi's YouTube channel.

Park Wi said, "I fell at the platform while using the KTX-Sancheon." He had taken the train for a lecture and explained, "As I was getting off the KTX-Sancheon as usual, there was a ramp. I was rolling down it, and then I suddenly saw a foot in front of me. By then, it was too late. The moment I saw the foot, my wheelchair's wheel caught on it, and my body was thrown forward and fell to the ground."

Park Wi said, "Honestly, I was so angry. I was furious, completely disoriented, and so many thoughts were running through my head, but I was already lying on the ground. It was a terrifying situation," as he released the CCTV footage. In the video, while he was coming down the ramp in his wheelchair, the rear wheel caught on the foot of a Public Service Personnel member and he was thrown forward. Fortunately, Park Wi appeared to avoid a serious injury by stretching out his arm and bracing himself against the ground as he fell.

Park Wi said, "I have gradually lost sensation below my collarbone, and especially in my lower body, I can barely feel anything at all. If you watch the video, my knee hits and I fall to the side. Since I was injured, I have never fallen from such a height in the past 12 years," adding, "The scariest thing is that I have no sensation, so I wouldn't know even if I fractured something or had a crack in the bone."

Park Wi said, "What made me the angriest was that the Public Service Personnel member did not do it on purpose, of course, but I was furious that the foot had been placed on the ramp in the first place." Although there was a handrail outside the ramp, Park Wi tripped over the foot because it had been placed in the middle of the ramp. Park Wi added, "I couldn't hold back my anger in that moment. Of course, he politely apologized to me, but I couldn't accept it at the time. If I had been badly hurt after falling there, it would have been truly alarming," and stressed, "I really want to appeal this. A single mistake can lead to a major accident."

Park Wi, who said he visited the hospital that day, complained of back pain. Fortunately, there was no fracture, but he will need to be monitored. Park Wi said, "If I had not stretched out my arm at that moment, I could have fallen on my head, and if another part of my body had been fractured, I might have had to lie there and do nothing for a while," adding, "In reality, it has become much easier for me to get around than before. Even so, I still believe unsafe environments need to be improved."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.