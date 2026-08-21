"As a national team husband," Gangnam faces backlash for promoting Japanese actor with 'kamikaze descendant' ties

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Public opinion is turning against singer Gangnam's efforts to promote Japanese culture.

On the 21st, Gangnam posted a selfie with Sota Fukushi along with the message, "I think Fukushi Sota studies so well that he might speak Korean better than I do! He is really smart and kind, Sota!!! Please support him a lot," and launched an aggressive promotional push. He also released YouTube content featuring Fukushi Sota on the 20th. But fans have reacted coldly to Gangnam's move, largely because Fukushi Sota has been embroiled in right-wing controversy.

In 2015, Fukushi Sota appeared in a Fuji Television Network documentary, "Teach Us About the War," where he teared up after learning that his grandfather had been a candidate for a Kamikaze unit trained by the Japanese military, saying, "I respect my grandfather." Kamikaze refers to the special attack units organized in Japan during the final stage of the Pacific War to carry out suicide attacks against Allied fleets, and it is regarded as one of the symbols of Japanese imperialism. He was already criticized once before when it was revealed in January that he would appear in Netflix's "Can This Love Be Translated?"

Netizens have been posting sharp comments such as, "It has not even been a week since Liberation Day?" "You naturalized as Korean and even married a Korean national team member, so why are you acting like this?" "I respect wanting to spread Japanese culture, but this is getting excessive," and "Makes me wonder why he even naturalized," showing a critical response to Gangnam's actions.

Meanwhile, singer Gangnam is currently planning and producing a project called "J-POP REMAKE," which reinterprets Japanese songs through the sensibilities of Korean singers. As part of the project, songs such as Lee Su-hyun's "Ellie My Love," Taeyeon's "Bansanka," and HANRORO's "Zankoku na Tenshi no Thesis" have been released.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.