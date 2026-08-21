"Even Her Underwear Was Visible"... Yano Shiho Left in Shock After Accidental Exposure at a Luxury Hotel Room Costing 6 Million Won a Night

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Model Yano Shiho enjoyed a lavish Tokyo staycation with a close friend.

On the 21st, Yano Shiho shared footage on her YouTube channel of a staycation at a luxury hotel in Tokyo with her close friend Maki. The hotel, located in Azabudai Hills, drew attention after being introduced as a room that costs about 6 million won per night.

That day, Yano Shiho personally prepared the getaway, saying, "Since Maki came to Tokyo, I wanted to take care of her today." Maki, who said traveling is her hobby, also revealed her love for trips, saying, "I really love staying at hotels. I go to enjoy hotels once or twice a month."

The two also mentioned the reaction to Maki's previously released video introducing her home in Hawaii. Yano Shiho introduced comments on the video, noting that it had drawn a high number of views. Among them was a reaction to the effect of, "This is the first person on Yano Shiho's YouTube who looks richer than Yano Shiho herself." The two laughed heartily and took it in stride. Maki had previously drawn attention by revealing her daily life and home in Hawaii, and her distinctive lifestyle once again caught viewers' eyes during this "6 million won staycation."

As soon as they entered the room, the view of central Tokyo and Tokyo Tower through the floor-to-ceiling windows immediately caught their attention. Yano Shiho and Maki kept exclaiming in admiration, saying, "I want to live in a place like this" and "I want to buy this place." But they soon laughed and said, "I can't afford it. It's too expensive."

The room also had a welcome message and desserts prepared with their names on them. Maki, who recently said she had lost 5 kilograms, showed off her looser clothes, and Yano Shiho said, "Let's eat today," as they enjoyed the desserts together.

The two close friends also revealed their completely different travel styles. Maki, who said she travels abroad once or twice a month and even uses round-the-world tickets, showed her own packing method of rolling up clothes for storage. Her travel items were also neatly organized in separate pouches.

Yano Shiho's suitcase, however, was a complete surprise. She revealed that she had packed in a hurry right before filming and had simply thrown in clothes and underwear. "I didn't know my suitcase would be shown today," she said, flustered. "I started getting ready 10 to 15 minutes before leaving." When even her underwear ended up on camera, she exclaimed, "Is it okay to show this on YouTube?" drawing laughter. In the end, Maki personally stepped in to help organize Yano Shiho's suitcase, showing their close chemistry.

The two later enjoyed the hotel's large swimming pool, spa, and sauna facilities. As soon as Yano Shiho saw the pool, she shouted, "Amazing" and "I love it so much," then jumped into the water. In the sauna, she said, "I didn't know this was here. There are still so many things I don't know," expressing her satisfaction.

The staycation ended with room service. The two enjoyed their meal in the room and said in unison, "The pool was incredible" and "This is a place I want to come back to."

Their conversation that day also revealed Yano Shiho's deep affection for Korea. Maki joked that another friend had said Yano Shiho must be Korean, adding, "She only talks about Korea." In response, Yano Shiho said, "Korean people are warm," and added, "I'm happy to work with staff from a country I truly love."

Meanwhile, Yano Shiho married mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon in 2009, and they have a daughter, Choo Sa-rang. The family has also been widely loved in Korea through KBS 2TV's "Superman Is Back." Previously, Choo Sung-hoon's channel revealed Yano Shiho's Tokyo home, reportedly worth 5 billion won.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.