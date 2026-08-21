Choi Dong-seok, amid adultery-related appeal after split with Park Ji-yoon, hints, "There are many reasons to smile in Seoul"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Choi Dong-seok shared a brighter update on his recent life amid the adultery-related appeal.

On the 21st, Choi posted several photos on his social networking service account along with the caption, "Happy tea time."

The released photos showed Choi spending a relaxed moment at a cafe in Seoul. Dressed casually in a black short-sleeved T-shirt, he sat on a sofa with coffee in front of him and appeared deep in thought.

In particular, Choi drew attention by adding, "These days, good things keep happening more and more. There are many reasons to smile in Seoul." He did not specify what the good news was, but he appeared to express satisfaction with his recent daily life and a positive state of mind.

Meanwhile, Choi married Park Ji-yoon, his fellow announcer at Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), in 2009, and they have one son and one daughter. The couple split after 14 years of marriage in 2023, and they are currently continuing their divorce proceedings. Park Ji-yoon has custody and parental rights for the two children.

During the divorce process, claims involving their private lives were also made public, drawing considerable attention. The adultery-related damages lawsuits filed by both sides were dismissed at first instance in January, and Choi has appealed the ruling.

Choi has continued to share his feelings and daily life after the divorce through broadcasts and social networking service posts. Against this backdrop, his recent upbeat remarks, including "good things keep happening more and more" and "there are many reasons to smile in Seoul," are drawing renewed attention to his changed circumstances.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.