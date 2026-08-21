Divorced Lee Sun-jung Says Even Her Family Didn’t Know About Her 45-Day Marriage: "I Registered the Marriage Without Consulting Anyone, and I Still Regret It a Lot"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Lee Sun-jung spoke about her past marriage.

On the 21st, Lee Sun-jung's YouTube channel showed her meeting with her twin sister.

Lee Sun-jung said, "My sister-in-law came from the United States for the first time in 20 years, so we met for lunch," and had shabu-shabu with her sister and brother-in-law. Lee Sun-jung's sister works as an IT specialist in the United States. Her sister said that after the family emigrated to the United States, Lee Sun-jung returned to Korea alone. "At some point, I heard she was appearing on Mambo Girl. I knew she had a lot of talent and energy, but I never imagined that would lead to entertainment, let alone that she would do it," she said. Lee Sun-jung joked, "I had a big picture in mind. I went on the show to do Mambo Girl."

While recalling their childhood, her sister said, "I have one disappointment. I didn't like hearing about it from the media or other people. Someone asked me about the marriage registration and later the divorce, without me knowing anything. I was caught off guard," referring to Lee Sun-jung's past marriage. Lee Sun-jung registered her marriage with broadcaster LJ in 2012, just 45 days after they started dating, but they divorced by mutual agreement two and a half months later.

In response, Lee Sun-jung said, "It's because the whole family didn't know. I also really regret and feel sorry that I registered the marriage without consulting anyone first." Her sister also said, "When you were going through such a hard time, I think I may have felt awkward opening up about my concerns because I had been away for so long. I feel sorry about that."

Lee Sun-jung said, "It wasn't that. I was just too hasty. I didn't consult anyone," and her sister added, "In a way, I think this was part of the process of becoming a better version of yourself. We can always listen if you call us, and we can help solve things too. That's what family is for." Lee Sun-jung thanked her and said, "Nothing is taken for granted just because we're family. But my sister is very devoted to the family, dependable, and someone I can rely on a lot."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.