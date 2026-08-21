Chae Yeon Reveals the Shocking Truth Behind the 'No-Panties Controversy' 23 Years Later... "Noise Marketing by My Manager"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Chae Yeon has finally revealed the behind-the-scenes story of the bold outfits and the 'not wearing underwear' controversy that drew attention early in her career, 23 years later.

On the 21st, Chae Yeon released a video titled "No incidents or accidents: A summary of Chae Yeon's 23-year career (reading Namuwiki)" on her YouTube channel, "2005 Chae Yeon."

That day, while looking through content about her 2003 domestic debut, Chae Yeon came across an explanation of the daring outfits she wore during the "Dangerous Directing" promotions.

At the time, Chae Yeon quickly became the center of attention with bold styling, including hot pants with deep side slits. Because of how revealing the outfits were, there were even all kinds of rumors about whether she was actually wearing underwear.

As she read it, Chae Yeon vividly remembered the situation. She recalled, "That's right. There were so many articles back then about whether I was wearing underwear or not."

She then made a surprising confession, saying, "That is something I'm only saying now, but it was noise marketing by our manager-director."

In reality, she was wearing underwear, but instead of explaining that clearly, the strategy was to let the question of whether she was wearing it or not keep the controversy going. Chae Yeon then laughed and said, "The truth is, I was wearing it."

Chae Yeon had also addressed the outfit directly on a past broadcast. When she appeared on SBS Plus's "Sonmat Tok Show Veteran" in 2016, she recalled that there had been debate over how she wore her underwear, and that some even said she was not wearing any. At the time, Chae Yeon explained that she was in fact wearing everything properly, and that fishing line was even used during the music video shoot.

This time, she went a step further and revealed the behind-the-scenes story that the controversy had been part of her manager-director's "noise marketing."

Meanwhile, Chae Yeon debuted in the Korean music scene in 2003 with "Dangerous Directing" and rose to fame with her sexy concept and powerful performances.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.