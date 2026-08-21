At 66, Lee Mi-sook, a mother of one son and one daughter, says, "I should give away my wealth to society and die"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Lee Mi-sook, 67, cheerfully opened up about her own life plans, from where she wants to live in old age to what she intends to do with her assets.

On the 21st, Lee Mi-sook toured houses in the Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province area with her older sister in a YouTube video and talked about her future living arrangements.

Lee Mi-sook expressed satisfaction with her current home in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province. She said, "I've lived here for about 10 years," and added, "I haven't missed a single townhouse in Sinhyeon-dong."

She went on to explain, "Anyway, I plan to end my life in Gwangju. That was why I moved here in the first place." She added, "I have no reason to leave Seoul. It's completely rural, but it's not inconvenient to live here or to go to the hospital. Why would I need to live somewhere busy?"

Lee Mi-sook, who said she also plans to bring her mother to Gwangju, stated, "My family and my mother will all be in Gwangju now, so I should end my life in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province too."

However, she drew a line at the idea of living in the same house as her sister, even if she moved to a larger home, drawing laughter. Lee Mi-sook said, "Absolutely not," and added, "Even if we get along well, the moment we live together, it falls apart."

She continued, "It's better if we're just close enough to drop by in 10 minutes. We need a little distance to keep things fresh and to care for each other. We've never once thought about living together."

Lee Mi-sook also shared her specific thoughts about old age. She said, "Will I end my life in an apartment? These days, I'm planning my future." When the production team asked whether she was already thinking about the end of her life, she replied, "You have to start wrapping things up now. If you wait until it's imminent, it's too rushed. I think you need to plan from now. Isn't it time to make those plans?"

The conversation naturally turned to money. When asked what she would do with her wealth, Lee Mi-sook answered, "I should give it all back to society and die." Her sister then made everyone laugh by replying, "I'll spend everything before I die."

Lee Mi-sook also did not miss the chance to joke about living a very long life. She said, "If I have to spend money until I'm 140, wouldn't I need a little more?" and added, "If I earn 1 million won, I plan to spend 1.5 million won." Her sister pointed out, "Your plan is wrong." Lee Mi-sook wrapped up the exchange cheerfully, saying, "I'm just exaggerating a little."

Born in 1960, Lee Mi-sook entered the entertainment industry through the 1978 Miss Lotte pageant and has since built a long career as a top actress in both films and television dramas.

In 1987, she married plastic surgeon Hong Seong-ho, who was 14 years older than her, and they had one son and one daughter. The couple began living apart around 2001 after their children went to study in the United States, and they eventually divorced in 2007 after 20 years of marriage. At the time, Lee Mi-sook's side explained that the separation was not due to conflict or a major fight, but because the couple had lived apart for so long that their romantic relationship had turned into friendship. Lee Mi-sook was reported to have taken responsibility for raising both children.

Hong Seong-ho later spoke about the children's lives on television. In 2011, he said that his son had returned to Korea after studying in the United States to enlist in the military, while his daughter was still studying in the United States.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.