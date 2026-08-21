Jo Jung-suk and Gummy's Sweet Sightings Story Goes Viral... "She Came to Pick Me Up After Drinking, and It Was All So Lovey-Dovey"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Park So-dam shared a sweet anecdote about Jo Jung-suk and his wife Gummy.

On the 21st, a video titled "What Should I Do With You? | We Had the Actors of The Journey to Gyeongju Play Liar Game" was uploaded to Jo Jung-suk's YouTube channel. In the video, lead actors Lee Jung-eun, Park So-dam, and Lee Yeon appeared as guests and shared lively stories, ranging from details about the film to personal episodes.

That day, Jo Jung-suk mentioned his special connection with Park So-dam. He explained, "I am very close with Gummy. I got to know her through Gummy."

In response, Park So-dam showed her deep admiration for Gummy and described herself as a "successful fan." She went on to share that she felt delighted while looking at photos of Gummy's children, saying, "My sister sent me pictures of the kids, and they were so, so cute."

Park So-dam also drew attention by preparing keyring gifts for Jo Jung-suk and Gummy's children, saying she had received so much from the couple. Her remarks suggested just how close they are, as she explained that she wanted to prepare a small gift in return for all the kindness she had received from them.

Park So-dam also said she had personally witnessed the couple's affectionate side.

When Lee Jung-eun asked, "Don't you want to get married when you see the two of them?" Park So-dam replied, "It was really hard to watch in front of them. They were dripping with sweetness. I had originally been there only with my sister, but senior actor came all the way to take us. When he arrived, the two of them were full of love. It was so lovely."

Jo Jung-suk then explained the situation at the time, saying, "Gummy had been drinking, so I went to pick her up." He also added, "Gummy is pretty," showing his unabashed affection for his wife.

Park So-dam's firsthand account of the couple's sweet chemistry, combined with Jo Jung-suk's candid praise for his wife, highlighted the couple's enduring affection and warmed viewers' hearts.

Meanwhile, Jo Jung-suk and Gummy married in 2018 and have a daughter.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.