Yoo Min-sang Faces Facial Contouring Rumors After Dramatic Change in Appearance: "I've Had Nose Surgery Twice, and I'll Do More After 50"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Yoo Min-sang has addressed rumors that she had plastic surgery.

On the 21st, a video titled "Solving All the Burning Questions About My Lovely Junior Yoo Min-sang" was uploaded to Lee Hong-ryeol's YouTube channel.

Yoo Min-sang spoke about how she became a comedian, saying, "I graduated from college and came to Seoul when I was 22. These days, social media makes it easy to find information, but back then it was hard to get any. You had to come to Seoul and look for it yourself. After I moved here at 22, a friend I met while doing various broadcasts introduced me to Jeon Yoo-seong's troupe." She added, "It was an open door. From that point on, I was always the ace. I did a pilot for 'People Searching for Laughter' with Teacher Jeon Yoo-seong. When I joined 'People Searching for Laughter,' they wanted character-based comedy from the chubby members. That was very stressful for me. I wanted to do comedy that included skits and other forms of humor. So I left my appearance on 'People Searching for Laughter' off my resume and applied again before taking the KBS exam."

Watching Yoo Min-sang, Lee Hong-ryeol exclaimed, "As I listen to your story, all I can think is that you've become so much prettier." In response, Yoo Min-sang said, "People have been saying I had facial contouring surgery lately," and Lee Hong-ryeol replied, "That's not the face of the Yoo Min-sang I knew."

Yoo Min-sang joked, "I've only had my nose done twice. I've never appeared on TV without nose surgery." She added, "I had my first procedure in 1999 and the second in 2014. For the second surgery, they used rib cartilage. My eyes are my own, and treatments like Botox, Thermage, and Ulthera don't count as surgery."

Lee Hong-ryeol then worried, "You're still young, so why do that?" Yoo Min-sang replied, "Young? I'm not young anymore. Once I pass 50, I might get a lift."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.