Copying Lee Hyori? Kwon Yuri performs a 'handstand' pose as if mocking the unfair criticism, saying, "I've been doing yoga for 20 years" (I Live Alone)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Yuri of MBC's 'I Live Alone' shares her extraordinary love for yoga.

On today's (21st) broadcast of MBC's 'I Live Alone' (directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon, and Kim Gyu-ri), the second part of Jeon Hyun-moo's impromptu 29-hour trip to Kazakhstan and Girls' Generation's Yuri's plan to spend the summer in Jeju will be revealed. A video released ahead of the broadcast shows Jeon Hyun-moo arriving at his accommodation after driving 290km. Having booked a room overlooking Lake Kolsai, Jeon Hyun-moo stands in front of the window in an instant.

Opening the curtains with a fluttering heart, Jeon Hyun-moo is captivated by the scenery of nature he has never seen before. Stepping out onto the balcony repeatedly exclaiming "Wow!", Jeon Hyun-moo savors the beauty of nature created by the mountains and lake, remarking, "I almost died without knowing," and "I wouldn't envy a million air purifiers. " Jeon Hyun-moo shares his impressions of 'Kolsai Lake,' saying, "I see a sight like this on a spontaneous trip? If I had stayed at home, I would have been sleeping.

" He adds, "It was absolutely mesmerizing. Now I understand what it means to cry when you see something too beautiful. " The Rainbow Club members also agree, saying, "It's amazing," and "It was worth the five-hour drive.

" Even lying in bed 30 hours after setting off on his spontaneous trip, Jeon Hyun-moo fills his photos with 'Kolsai Lake' out of a sense of longing to leave. Next, a scene is revealed showing Jeon Hyun-moo falling asleep immediately due to overwhelming fatigue, raising curiosity about how the '29-hour impromptu trip to Kazakhstan' will conclude in the main broadcast. Meanwhile, footage of 'Jeju nature lover' Yuri spending her summer in Jeju is also shown.

Yuri wakes up in the dark dawn before sunrise and settles down on a beach where the sound of waves can be heard, along with a best friend of the same age whom she met in Jeju. A yoga class then naturally begins, drawing attention. Yuri introduces her friend as "my yoga teacher and a yoga instructor," and explains that this is 'Gwangchigi Beach,' where she first did yoga with her friend.

When Kim Shin-young remarks, "There is a 'Lee Hyori look(?)' among those who do yoga in Jeju," the Rainbow Club members also agree and burst into laughter. Yuri reveals, "I think I've been doing yoga for about 20 years," and explains that she visited the beach with her friend to do 'sunrise yoga. ' She gradually immerses herself in yoga, saying, "The charm is having the time to wake up my body and have a slow conversation with it.

" When Kian84 expresses his curiosity by asking, "Did Jeju Island form a sister-city relationship with yoga? They do it much more than India," Yuri elicits laughter by replying that a friend who is a yoga instructor said the same thing, adding, "From what I've seen, Jeju seems like the '8th school district' for yoga. " Yuri gets lost in yoga while feeling the gradually brightening sunrise over the sea with her whole body. While everyone marvels at her perfect execution of even high-difficulty yoga poses, she surprises everyone by demonstrating a pose where she stands upside down with her head on the floor.

Attention is focused on the yoga skills of Yuri, who boasts '20 years of yoga experience. ' Jeon Hyun-moo's state of rapture in front of Lake Kolsai and the conclusion of his impromptu trip to Kazakhstan can be seen on MBC's 'I Live Alone,' airing tonight (the 21st) at 11:10 PM. Meanwhile, after introducing her lifestyle of enjoying yoga in Jeju through a preview for 'I Live Alone,' Yuri faced criticism from some netizens who accused her of 'imitating Lee Hyori' and acting 'for show.

' This was because her image seemed to overlap with representative examples of stars who have shown a life in harmony with nature in Jeju. However, it is known that Yuri has already been living in Jeju for over three years.

An acquaintance who knows Yuri well also directly defended her, stating, "She can't just act for show. " Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.