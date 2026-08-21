Oh Cho-hee Reveals She Lost 17 kg: "I Pinched My Thighs and Cut Out Fruit, and the Weight Came Off" ('Bucket List')

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Oh Cho-hee of 'Bucket List' revealed that she has lost 17 kg.

On the 21st, model Lee Hyun-yi appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel 'Oh Eun-young's Bucket List.'

Oh Cho-hee and Lee Hyun-yi met for the first time in eight years. Oh Cho-hee asked Lee Hyun-yi, "Do you eat anything and everything? You're a model." Lee Hyun-yi replied, "I eat a hearty meal, but I never eat dessert." Oh Cho-hee then complained, "The world is unfair," while Lee Hyun-yi said, "I think I don't gain weight because I don't like sweets. I don't eat snacks, sweets, or anything with liquid fructose."

Oh Cho-hee then admitted, "I don't eat sweets either." When Lee Hyun-yi asked, "Then aren't you slim?" Oh Cho-hee surprised her by saying, "I lost some weight. I lost about 17 kg. It took me a long time, about one year and seven months."

Oh Cho-hee, who said she used to love fruit, explained, "I cut back on fruit a lot. Before, I would eat a whole bunch of grapes, but now I only eat two or three. I pinched my thighs and held myself back, and the weight came off. I didn't do anything else in particular. I really hate exercise."

Lee Hyun-yi was surprised and asked, "Then how do you keep up that energy and stamina?" Oh Cho-hee replied, "That part is fine."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.