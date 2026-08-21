Yoo Jae-suk's 'Punghyangjung' Surpasses 20 Million Views... Mayor of Iksan Joins In, Saying "I Am Truly Grateful"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee reporter] As 'Punghyangjung,' featuring Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Sung-min and Yang Se-chan, continues to enjoy strong popularity after surpassing 20 million cumulative views, the Mayor of Iksan has also sent a message of thanks.

On the 20th, the official YouTube channel of Iksan-si released a video titled "Thank you for coming to Iksan, Punghyangjung." In the video, Mayor Choi Jeong-ho of Iksan expressed his gratitude to the cast of 'Punghyangjung' and its 20 million viewers.

In particular, Mayor Choi drew attention by appearing in person wearing the clothes and hat from 'Punghyangjung' merchandise. It showed Iksan-si's special interest in the content, while also revealing its determination to actively welcome tourists visiting Iksan.

Mayor Choi Jeong-ho of Iksan said, "I sincerely thank the cast members who came to Iksan relying only on a paper map, and the 20 million viewers who enthusiastically supported their journey." He added, "We will carefully improve tourism convenience and welcome benefits so that everyone who visits Iksan can leave with great satisfaction, reflecting the valuable suggestions shared in the comments."

'Punghyangjung' is an unplanned road-trip content series that follows a destination using only a paper map, without a mobile phone or navigation system. It was recently produced in three episodes, adding to the fun with its unique format of spinning a wheel to randomly choose a destination and setting off on the road.

Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Sung-min and Yang Se-chan traveled to their destination along national and local roads rather than highways, with no fixed route. As they encountered unexpected roads and passed through unfamiliar areas, a variety of scenery and episodes naturally unfolded, turning their journey itself into a travel content series.

The place they ultimately reached through the wheel was Iksan. From the journey there to their arrival, the cast experienced various parts of the city firsthand, and major tourist attractions were naturally featured in the content as well.

What especially drew viewers' attention was that Iksan was introduced not through a staged tourism promotion, but through the cast's actual travel route. After the video was released, reactions continued to pour in from people saying they wanted to visit Iksan themselves, creating a mood in which online interest is translating into real travel demand.

Comments such as "I really need to visit Iksan" and "I had no idea Iksan was this attractive" continued to appear, showing growing interest in traveling to the city.

Kim So-hee reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.