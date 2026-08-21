Kang So-ra Shows Off Her Slim Figure in a Swimsuit, Enjoys a Late-Night Swim After a Break From Childcare

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Kang So-ra enjoyed some free time after leaving her two daughters with her parents.

On the 21st, a video titled "Kang So-ra, Childcare Off for Today: Precious Free Time Gained Through Mom's Help" was released on the YouTube channel "SORPLAY of SORA."

That day, Kang So-ra appeared at the pool in a swimsuit at 10 p.m., after both children had fallen asleep. Looking into the camera, she whispered, "Everyone is asleep now. Mafia, raise your heads and check each other," and savored the rare free time she had found.

Kang So-ra said, "I wanted to enjoy a leisurely night swim while traveling, but it ended up being much later than I expected," adding, "I don't have time now. I need to enjoy it quickly."

It was her first time swimming at night in Korea, excluding trips to Southeast Asia. Kang So-ra said, "I'll stay a little longer and enjoy my own time before heading in," showing her determination to make the most of the precious free time she had earned. The brief moment, in which she could focus entirely on herself without the children, brought a smile.

The next day, after leaving her two daughters with her parents, Kang So-ra headed to Yangpyeong County and tried paragliding. She flew for about 20 minutes and took in the scenery of Yangpyeong County at a glance, enjoying the special experience as the wind swept across her entire body.

After finishing the paragliding, Kang So-ra said, "It was so much fun. It felt like I had become a bird, and gliding along the ridges while feeling the wind all over my body made it feel like I was really flying."

Although it was a rare break from childcare, Kang So-ra still had concerns about her children and her mother.

After paragliding, she moved to a cafe overlooking the Namhan River and took a short rest. There, she honestly admitted, "Now that I left the children with my parents, I don't feel at ease. I think my mother will have a hard time."

She felt relieved knowing her own mother was watching the children, but she could not stop worrying about the burden of caring for two young girls. Even while enjoying freedom for the first time in a while, she showed the realistic side of a mother who could not shake off her family concerns.

In the end, Kang So-ra wrapped up her short but fulfilling break and returned to her parents' home, where she reunited with her two daughters. She also received side dishes lovingly prepared by her mother before heading home again.

Looking back on the day, Kang So-ra said, "When you go outside, your body gets tired, but time passes quickly, which was nice." Her brief escape from daily life and the satisfaction of spending time on her own resonated with many as she returned to her childcare routine.

Meanwhile, Kang So-ra married a Korean medicine doctor eight years her senior in 2020 and has two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.