Jang Hang-jun Urges an Unknown Opera Singer to Get Married Over Livelihood Worries: "There’s Also a Way for Your Wife to Make Money" ('Happy Together')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jang Hang-jun of 'Happy Together' recalled an episode from his days as an unknown filmmaker.

On the KBS2 program 'Happy Together - Glad Not to Be Alone,' which aired on the 21st, Sung Si-kyung appeared as a special MC.

The elite vocal trio Luboche appeared at the audition venue. The three, full of passion for music, were facing real-world challenges. In response to Han Eun-bin, who said she had long dreamed of becoming a musical actor but had run into the barrier of appearance, Jang Hang-jun said, "Back in the day, people said Korean film actors had to look like Shin Seong-il or they should not even think about acting. But now, isn’t it the era of Yoo Hae-jin?"

Park Tae-yong, who said he was part of the National Youth Ensemble, confessed, "My contract runs until this year. When I think about what I’ll do after it ends, I start worrying, 'I’ve only done music so far, and if it’s not music, I don’t know how to do anything else. What am I supposed to do?'"

Jang Hang-jun sympathized, saying, "We all go through times when things do not work out. I thought it was unfair to get paid a lot while doing the work I wanted to do. But if you keep doing what you want, there are times when money starts to come in too."

Park Tae-yong then lamented, "Yoo Jae-suk said on a show that if you want to do what you love, you have to give up one thing. So I wondered whether I had to give up money in order to do music." In response, Jang Hang-jun offered an unexpected piece of advice: "Try overcoming it through marriage. There’s also a way for your wife to make money."

Jang Hang-jun also shared a story about Kim Eun-hee that he said he was grateful for. "I spent several years preparing to make my directorial debut, with no clear end in sight, and my father found it heartbreaking to watch. One day, he called us in and said, 'I’m sorry, but I don’t think you’ll ever become a director. Let’s run an ironworks in Namyeong-dong together.' But I had no excuse either. After years of hardship, I had no face left to show. Then my wife said that her husband would definitely become a film director, knelt down, and asked him to trust me for just one more year. That is why I recommend marriage," he said.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.